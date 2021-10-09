-
Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Aaron Rai hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 94th at 3 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Rai had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Rai's 81 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Rai hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Rai chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
