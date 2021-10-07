-
Zach Johnson putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Johnson finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Charley Hoffman, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Zach Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
