Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Clark's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Clark had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Clark's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
Clark hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Clark chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Clark's tee shot went 172 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
