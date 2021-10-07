-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by William McGirt in the first round at the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, William McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McGirt finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, William McGirt's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, McGirt had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, McGirt chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 5 under for the round.
