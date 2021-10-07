In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Charley Hoffman, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Zalatoris's 82 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Zalatoris suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Zalatoris got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Zalatoris chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.