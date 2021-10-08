Webb Simpson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 111th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Simpson's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Simpson chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Simpson's tee shot went 176 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Simpson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.