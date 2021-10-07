Viktor Hovland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hovland's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hovland's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hovland to 4 under for the round.