Tyler McCumber shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler McCumber hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Charley Hoffman, Nick Taylor, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCumber had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, McCumber chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, McCumber suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCumber at even-par for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, McCumber chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, McCumber hit his 209 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.
