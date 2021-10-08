-
Troy Merritt shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt drains 27-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 136th at 2 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Merritt got a double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Merritt's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 2 over for the round.
