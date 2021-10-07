-
Trey Mullinax shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Trey Mullinax hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Mullinax chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
Mullinax got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even-par for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Mullinax's tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 353 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.
