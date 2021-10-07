-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Tom Hoge in the first round at the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hoge finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Tom Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hoge's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.
