Taylor Pendrith delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Taylor Pendrith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Pendrith finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor Pendrith had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Pendrith's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pendrith to 6 under for the round.
