Taylor Moore putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Moore makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 12th, Taylor Moore's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Moore's 80 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 5 under for the round.
