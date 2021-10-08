  • Taylor Moore putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Moore makes short birdie putt at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.