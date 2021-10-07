-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 7-under 64 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Charley Hoffman and Adam Schenk; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; and Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Gooch's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Gooch chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Gooch hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Gooch chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.
-
-