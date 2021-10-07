-
Sungjae Im delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Im finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Sung Kang; Charley Hoffman, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Sungjae Im chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Im missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im hit an approach shot from 257 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 7 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 8 under for the round.
