In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kang's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kang chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kang had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kang's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kang had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kang's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 8 under for the round.