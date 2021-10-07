-
-
Stewart Cink comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Stewart Cink hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chad Ramey, Taylor Pendrith, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Stewart Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stewart Cink to 1 over for the round.
At the 15th, 341-yard par-4, Cink hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cink had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Cink hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Cink chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
-
-