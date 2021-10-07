-
-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jaeger hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jaeger hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
-
-