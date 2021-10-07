In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kim finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Charley Hoffman, Adam Schenk, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On his second stroke on the 492-yard par-4 third, Si Woo Kim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 124 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kim's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.