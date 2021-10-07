-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noh finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chad Ramey, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Noh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Noh at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Noh's 82 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Noh chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
On his second stroke on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Noh went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Noh to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Noh's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.
