Seth Reeves hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reeves finished his day tied for 60th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Seth Reeves chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seth Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

Reeves tee shot went 149 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Reeves to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Reeves chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Reeves had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 3 under for the round.