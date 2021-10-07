In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Straka's tee shot went 284 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 144 yards to the native area, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Straka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Straka's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Straka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Straka to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Straka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Straka his second shot went 25 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.