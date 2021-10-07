-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round in 78th at 4 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 1 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Muñoz's his second shot went 39 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-