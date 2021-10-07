Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Power hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Power hit his 116 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Power's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Power had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Power's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Power had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Power suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Power at 4 under for the round.