-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round in 143rd at 3 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 328 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Scheffler's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-