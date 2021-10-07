-
Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Charley Hoffman, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 1 under for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Stallings's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Stallings had a 308-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 5-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
