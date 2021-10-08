-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 126th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-