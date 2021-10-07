-
-
Sam Ryder shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ryder's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Ryder reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at 3 under for the round.
-
-