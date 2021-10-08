-
Sam Burns shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns uses nice second to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Burns had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a 361 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Burns chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Burns hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Burns chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 6 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 7 under for the round.
