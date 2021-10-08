  • Sam Burns shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns uses nice second to set up birdie at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.