Sahith Theegala rebounds from poor front in first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Sahith Theegala on competing against the best before Shriners
Prior to the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sahith Theegala talks about how the success of younger players on the PGA TOUR such as Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, sparked motivation and confidence within him.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Theegala finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Sahith Theegala's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Theegala's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Theegala chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
