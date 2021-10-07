-
-
Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Ryan Palmer wedges one to 4 feet and birdies at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Adam Schenk and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, Charley Hoffman, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Palmer's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Palmer got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Palmer hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Palmer hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Palmer had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-