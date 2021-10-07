-
Ryan Moore shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Moore hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Moore missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Moore's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Moore to 4 under for the round.
