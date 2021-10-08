-
Russell Knox shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 126th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Knox hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Knox to even-par for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
