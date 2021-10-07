-
-
Russell Henley shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Henley's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Henley had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Henley's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Henley chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
-
-