-
-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini holes 17-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Rory Sabbatini hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sabbatini hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sabbatini had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 6 under for the round.
-
-