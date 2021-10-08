-
Roger Sloan finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Roger Sloan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Sloan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Sloan's tee shot went 213 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Sloan's 134 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Sloan's tee shot went 135 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Sloan hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
