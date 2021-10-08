-
Robert Streb shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Robert Streb hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Streb got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Streb hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streb to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Streb's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streb had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Streb's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
