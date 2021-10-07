-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 123rd at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Fowler hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 4 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
