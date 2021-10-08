Richy Werenski hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Werenski chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Werenski's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Werenski to 3 under for the round.