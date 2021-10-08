In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Rasmus Hojgaard hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 60th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Hojgaard's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

Hojgaard got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Hojgaard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to even for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hojgaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hojgaard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hojgaard had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hojgaard to 3 under for the round.