In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chad Ramey, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Malnati hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Malnati hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Malnati hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Malnati's 145 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.