Paul Casey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chad Ramey, Taylor Pendrith, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Casey had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Casey hit his 246 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Casey missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Casey's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Casey hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Casey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.