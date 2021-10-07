-
Patton Kizzire shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Charley Hoffman, Adam Schenk, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Kizzire's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire's tee shot went 141 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
