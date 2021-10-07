-
Patrick Reed putts himself to an even-par first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed flops one close and closes with birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Reed hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 63rd at even par; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Adam Schenk and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, Charley Hoffman, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Patrick Reed's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Reed chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
