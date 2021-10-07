  • Patrick Reed putts himself to an even-par first round of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed flops one close and closes with birdie at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.