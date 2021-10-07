-
-
Pat Perez shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Charley Hoffman, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Perez had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Perez's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Perez missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Perez's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Perez had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
-
-