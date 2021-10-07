-
Nick Watney putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nick Watney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Nick Watney got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Watney reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at 2 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Watney hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
Watney hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
