Nick Taylor delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Taylor finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charley Hoffman; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Nick Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Nick Taylor at 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Taylor's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 6 under for the round.
