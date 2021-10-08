Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Nate Lashley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lashley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lashley's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lashley's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.