-
-
Mito Pereira posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Mito Pereira hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Pereira finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Mito Pereira chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Pereira had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Pereira's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pereira had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
-
-