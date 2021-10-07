-
Michael Thompson putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson sends in 11-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Michael Thompson makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Michael Thompson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 76th at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 12th, Michael Thompson's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
